Kansas Girl, 13, Killed After Being Dragged by Stolen Car for Miles

Read it at The Wichita Eagle
A Kansas man is being held on suspicion of murder after a 13-year-old girl dragged for miles by a stolen car died. The victim was sitting in the rear of the Ford Escape while her parents ducked into a restaurant to pick up some food, according to police. The Wichita Eagle reports that when the suspect, Kevin Palmer, 34, allegedly hopped into the driver’s seat and took off, the teen tried to jump out. She got caught in the seatbelt outside the the car door and was dragged while the thief just kept driving. She has not been identified.