    Wichita Man Shoots Eight After Being Kicked Out of Club, Says Report

    Jamie Ross

    News Correspondent

    A gunman is on the run after shooting eight people—one fatally—when he was thrown out of a nightclub in Wichita, Kansas, in the early hours of Tuesday. Local news network KAKE reports that police responded to the mass shooting at the Enigma Club & Lounge shortly after midnight. They discovered seven people injured—five of them with serious wounds—as well as one fatality. Officers told the news channel that a man in his twenties was kicked out of the club before he returned with a gun and opened fire from outside. No arrests have been made. Shortly before the shooting, the Enigma posted a video to Instagram showing a crowded club night.

