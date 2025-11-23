‘Wicked: For Good’ Sets New Record on Opening Weekend
DEFYING GRAVITY
Wicked: For Good has officially beaten the record set by the first installment in 2024. The movie, starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, opened nationwide on November 21 and immediately smashed box office records. Wicked: For Good went straight to the number one spot, projected to make $150 million domestically during its opening weekend. The estimated 10 million ticket sales vaulted the film to the second-biggest opening weekend of the year so far, beaten only by A Minecraft Movie. When Wicked opened last year, it set a box-office record for a Broadway adaptation, grossing $112.5 million. The second act of the story, directed by Jon M. Chu, now holds that record and the box office record for the largest overseas opening of a stage musical adaptation, according to Variety. Alongside the impressive North American performance, the Universal film also performed better overseas than its predecessor, earning $76 million internationally to bring its first weekend projected global total to a staggering $226 million.