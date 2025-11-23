‘Wicked: For Good’ Sets New Record on Opening Weekend

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If you’re into beauty, you’ve almost certainly seen that infamous blue and gold bottle that houses stem cell scientist Augustinus Bader’s luxe face cream on social media, in your facialist’s lobby, or in your best friend’s medicine cabinet. There’s a reason (actually... a few reasons) that almost every beauty editor I know raves about this. For the record, I own both versions of the ubiquitous cream—The Cream and The Rich Cream—and I regret to inform you that, yes, they actually are worth every penny. If you haven’t tried the brand yet, now’s the perfect time because you can score the iconic creams (and other products from the brand) for 25 percent off during Dermstore’s Holiday sale. Use the code JOY at checkout to unlock the discount. Best of all? Both The Cream and The Rich Cream are on sale in all three sizes, so if you’re not ready to invest in the larger size, you can test the waters with the 15ML ($76, $96 ) or 30ML ($148, $185 )to see how you like it first.

Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream 50ML Down From $300

Just like all of the brand’s science-forward skincare products, The Cream is infused with Augustinus Bader’s proprietary TFC8® (Trigger Factor Complex), “a potent cocktail of high-grade vitamins, amino acids and synthesized versions of skin molecules that is the result of 30 years of innovation and research.” Both versions of The Cream boost the body’s natural renewal process, resulting in softened fine lines, lifted skin, improved texture, and a more balanced moisture level. I, too, can attest to the blue bottle’s skin-enhancing virtues: I’ve been loyal to The Rich Cream for over a year, and it’s the only moisturizer I’ve ever run out of three times. Find out what all the hype is about while it’s discounted at Dermstore during its pre-Black Friday holiday sale.

