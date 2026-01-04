‘Wicked’ Star Dies at 46
BROADWAY TRAGEDY
Broadway actor Bret Hanna-Shuford has died following a battle with a rare form of cancer, his husband has confirmed. Writing on the Instagram account Broadway Husbands, which the pair ran together, Stephen Hanna-Shuford said that Bret passed away “surrounded by his family” early Saturday morning. “We said goodbye to the most amazing man, husband and Papa in the universe,” the post reads. “Our hearts are broken but we will continue to make him proud of us…" Hanna-Shuford is best known for his performances in Broadway musicals, including Wicked, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, and Amazing Grace. He featured in a minor role in Martin Scorsese’s The Wolf of Wall Street, appeared in an episode of Only Murders in the Building, and lent his voice to the video game Red Dead Redemption II. Hanna-Shuford was diagnosed with T-cell lymphoma and the immune condition hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis over the summer. “Sending love to you all…" his friend and GoFundMe organizer Scott Barnhardt wrote in reaction to the news. “Gratitude for the incredible support Bret’s village provided him these past few months… the most beautiful symbol of a life well lived." Hanna-Shuford is survived by his husband and their son, Maverick.