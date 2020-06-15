Widespread Outages Cause Trouble for T-Mobile Users
T-Mobile users experienced widespread outages Monday afternoon, as many reported being unable to call or text. Down Detector, which tracks cellular and other outages, reported T-Mobile outages in California, Georgia, Florida, New York, Texas and Washington, D.C. T-Mobile President of Technology Neville Ray tweeted Monday afternoon that engineers were working to solve the issue. Outages among other carriers were also reported to Down Detector, but AT&T and Verizon both reported that their networks were working normally. A Verizon spokesperson said that the network was aware of an issue with “another national carrier,” and calls to that other carrier by Verizon users may result in an error message. Sprint, which is owned by T-Mobile, and US Cellular did not comment, but issues have been reported with both carriers.