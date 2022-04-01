Widow Gets $4.8M After Trooper Shot Husband in the Head Over Taillight
JUSTICE
The widow of a man killed by a Georgia State Patrol officer during a taillight stop was awarded a $4.8 million settlement, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Julian E. Lewis was shot in the head by Trooper Jacob Gordon Thompson after Thompson tried to stop him for a taillight in 2020, leading to a chase. Thompson was subsequently fired and charged with felony murder, though a grand jury last year recommended no charges against Thompson. The settlement was the largest awarded by officials since 1990, according to data provided to the Journal-Constitution by the Georgia Department of Administrative Services. “Our hearts grieve for Betty Lewis, who lost her golden years with her husband because of unwarranted and unnecessary deadly force during what should have been a routine traffic stop,” Andrew Lampos, Betty Lewis’ attorney, said in a statement.