Widow Claims QB Dwayne Haskins Was Drugged Before Death in Robbery Plot
In a new lawsuit obtained by TMZ Sports, Kalabrya Haskins, widow of former NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins, alleged that her husband was drugged by a group that planned to blackmail and rob him in the hours leading up to his death. Dwyane died on April 9, 2022, after he was reportedly struck by a dump truck while crossing a highway in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. But now, Kalabrya claims there’s more to the story. Her attorney, Rick Ellsley, released a statement Monday morning alleging that Dwayne’s “highly-expensive watch was stolen from him shortly before his death.” Kalabrya is suing four people for battery who, she says, drugged Dwayne before his death. She’s also suing the four establishments Dwayne visited that night for negligence, claiming that they allowed customers to use drugs and drug others. Dwayne was just 24 years old at the time of his death.