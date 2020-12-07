CHEAT SHEET
‘Tell the Kids I Love Them’: Widow Finds COVID Victim’s Last Unsent Text
Read it at Omaha World-Herald
After Darrin Cook contracted COVID-19, the community volunteer from Bennington, Nebraska, suffered at home with a fever for nine days before heading to the emergency room. The 57-year-old was transferred to a different hospital and ended up on a ventilator before he died Aug. 31 from the virus. His wife of 31 years, Michelle, says she was never able to say goodbye in person. “I felt so cheated I didn’t get to be with him,” she told the Omaha World-Herald. “That is probably the worst thing ever, and I know he felt it, too.” But now she says she found a text message on Darrin’s phone that shows his family was the only thing on his mind in his final moments. It read: “Tell the kids I love them, and I love you, too.”