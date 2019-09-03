CHEAT SHEET
‘IT'S UNFAIR’
Widow of Texas Shooting Victim: Trump Needs to Make America ‘Safe Again’
A widow of one of the victims of a shooting in Odessa, Texas that left seven dead called on President Trump on Tuesday to take action to prevent another mass shooting. “[Trump] wants to make America great again, we want him to say that he wants Americans to be safe again,” Bari Arco—the wife of victim Rudolfo Arco—said. “It’s unfair. The Congress, somebody needs to do something fast before another victim, another family… that’s uncalled for. Please do something.” She also described how the family had immigrated to the U.S. from Cuba because America was “the best country,” but she said they were “not safe.” “Look what happened. He was coming from work, driving his truck, and that’s it. He’s gone,” she said. Seven people were killed and 22 were injured in the Saturday shooting. The gunman reportedly bought the weapon used through a private sale to avoid a background check.