‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Contestant Arrested for Allegedly Beating Up Boyfriend
Widow Von’Du from RuPaul’s Drag Race has been arrested for allegedly attacking her boyfriend, TMZ reports. The star, legally known as Ray Fry, was taken into custody on domestic violence charges in Jackson County on Monday. According to the arrest affidavit, Von’Du came home drunk early Friday morning to find her boyfriend sleeping there without her permission. She then became angry because he said he would tell her in advance when he would be sleeping over. Von’Du’s boyfriend told police that he was punched in the face multiple times, strangled, and dragged across the floor. At one point, he became unconscious and lost a lot of blood, he added. He was able to run out of the house and seek treatment at a hospital, where he received 14 stitches, according to the arrest report. After police looked at his injuries, they sent out an arrest warrant and found Von’Du on Memorial Day. She was kept on a 24-hour hold and faces charges for domestic assault, according to TMZ.