Daughter of John Gotti Jr. Accused of Ripping Woman’s Wig Off in Basketball Game Brawl
WIG SNATCHED
Former mob boss John Gotti Jr.’s wife and 23-year old-daughter have been accused of savagely attacking a woman during a high school basketball game Thursday, according to NBC New York. The game at Locust Valley High School in Oyster Bay, New York, was interrupted as fans on both sides hurled insults at each other, and at one point, a woman reportedly asked others seated near her to stop yelling. It was then that the woman alleges 55-year-old Kimberly Gotti assaulted her and stole her hat. Gianna, Gotti’s daughter, also allegedly joined in the fracas, ripping the victim’s wig clean off her head. The two were charged with third-degree assault and spent the night in lock-up. On Friday, they were seen leaving court with Gotti Jr., the former head of the Gambino crime family. “She pressed charges against my wife and my daughter. My wife and my daughter will not press charges against anybody else,” Gotti Jr. was quoted as saying.