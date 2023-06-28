Teacher Who Murdered Wife Guilty of Sexually Abusing Student He Later Married
A physical education teacher in Australia who murdered his wife was found guilty on Wednesday of having an unlawful sexual relationship with a student with whom he began a relationship after his spouse’s death. A judge convicted Chris Dawson on a charge of “carnal knowledge upon a girl above the age of 10 and under the age of 17.” The charge related to the same student Dawson began a new life with after he murdered his first wife, Lynette, in 1982, according to CNN. The student—who went on to marry Dawson and have a child with him before they later divorced—alleged he had sexually abused her in 1980 when she was a 16-year-old student of his in Sydney. Dawson reportedly cursed several times after the verdict was read out. He will be sentenced in September for the latest conviction after he was already handed a 24-year sentence for murder.