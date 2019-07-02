CHEAT SHEET
Wife of Android Co-Founder Accuses Him of Using Google Paychecks to Pay for ‘Sex Ring’
The wife of Android co-founder Andy Rubin has accused him of cheating her out of wealth he obtained from Google and diverting funds to make payments to several woman after he left the company following sexual misconduct claims with a $90 million exit package, according to The Verge. In a new lawsuit, Rubin’s wife—Rie Hiraburu Rubin—seeks to annul the pre-nuptial agreement she had with him. She alleges Rubin put funds meant to be put into their joint account into an individual account, where he made “hundreds of thousands of dollars in payments to other women.”
The payments are reportedly consistent with reporting from The New York Times, which published allegations Rubin supported “mistresses” whom he “loaned to other men.” Hiraburu Rubin’s complaint states that one woman, known as “M,” was “complicit” in running a “sex ring” with Rubin. “This flagrant and abusive conduct continued throughout Rubin’s marriage,” the complaint states. Rubin’s lawyers described the complaint as part of a “garden variety family law dispute,” and called Hiraburu Rubin a “wife who regrets her decision” to be involved in a pre-nup. “It should be litigated in family law court in its entirety,” the lawyers told The Verge.