Wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Tests Positive for Coronavirus
The wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday. In a statement obtained by The Washington Post, the prime minister’s office said Trudeau would remain in isolation for the time and that she was “feeling well” with “mild” symptoms. “The Prime Minister is in good health with no symptoms,” the statement read, adding that he would be in isolation for 14 days as a “precautionary measure.” “Also on the advice of doctors, he will not be tested at this stage since he has no symptoms. For the same reason, doctors say there is no risk to those who have been in contact with his recently,” the statement read. Prime Minister Trudeau took meetings over the phone on Thursday, and will continue his duties from isolation. In addition, his office said the prime minister would address the nation on Friday.