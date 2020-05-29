Wife of Derek Chauvin, Cop Who Arrested George Floyd for Forged Bill, Was Once Charged With Writing Bad Check

Read it at Daily Mail
The wife of fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was once charged with writing a bad check for $42, the Daily Mail reports. Chauvin, a 19-year veteran cop, was one of four officers who arrested George Floyd on May 25 on suspicion that Floyd used a forged $20 bill at a convenience store. In a now-infamous video, Chauvin was filmed pressing his knee down on Floyd’s neck for several minutes while Floyd said he couldn’t breathe.
Chauvin’s wife Kellie, a former Mrs. Minnesota pageant winner, was charged with writing the bad check in 2005, before she was with Chauvin. Multiple letters were sent to her home chasing the money and when she finally paid, a criminal case was dismissed. In a 2018 interview about her pageant bid, Kellie said her husband was “a softie’ under his police uniform and a “gentleman” who opened the door for her.