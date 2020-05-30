CHEAT SHEET
    Wife of George Floyd’s Accused Killer Derek Chauvin Demands Divorce from Ex-Cop

    Allison Quinn

    News Editor

    Ramsey County Jail

    Kellie Chauvin, the wife of the former Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of George Floyd, has announced she is “devastated” over the situation and is divorcing her husband, according to CBS Minnesota. In a statement, a representative told the news station that her “utmost sympathy lies with his [Floyd’s] family, with his loved ones and with everyone who is grieving tragedy.” She is said to have already filed for the dissolution of her marriage to the former police officer, and asks for “privacy during this difficult time.” 