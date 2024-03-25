CHEAT SHEET
    Wife of Judge on Mifepristone Case Was Paid by Anti-Abortion Group

    Amanda Yen

    Breaking News Intern

    James C. Ho, nominee to be a judge for the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, appears with his wife Allyson in 2017.

    Tom Williams/Getty Images

    The fate of the abortion pill mifepristone is now before the Supreme Court, after a fifth-circuit appeals panel of three judges ruled against its distribution last summer. According to a new report, the wife of one of those judges—James Ho, a Trump appointee who previously served as the solicitor general of Texas—took at least six payments between 2018 and 2022 from the conservative legal group that brought the case to court. The Guardian reports that the payments to Allyson Ho don’t technically violate the court’s code of conduct, but experts warned they do not help with public trust in the legal system. “When Americans see a case like this—so clearly concocted and motivated by special interests, and with evident connections between those interests and the judges on the case, it does tremendous damage to the reputation of the courts,” Alex Aronson, the executive director of the nonpartisan group Court Accountability, told the newspaper. James Ho said he “consulted our court’s ethics advisor prior to sitting in that case, and was advised that there was no basis for recusal. In any event, my wife’s practice is to donate honoraria to charity.”

