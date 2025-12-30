Wife of Jill Biden’s Ex-Husband Found Dead

Linda Stevenson, who was married to first lady Jill Biden’s ex-husband Bill Stevenson, was found dead in a Delaware home late Sunday.

Police in New Castle County, Delaware, were called to investigate a “domestic dispute” at the home around 11:15 p.m. that evening. Authorities found Linda, 64, unresponsive and pronounced her dead at the scene after attempting efforts to revive her.

No charges have been filed yet. Officials said the body has been turned over to the Delaware Division of Forensic Science, where an autopsy will be conducted to find out the cause of death.

Jill Biden, 74, was married to Bill Stevenson, 77, for five years between 1970 and 1975. She married former President Joe Biden in 1977.