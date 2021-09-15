‘He’s Watching Over You’: Wife of Marine Killed in Kabul Airport Bombing Gives Birth
The wife of one of the 13 U.S. troops killed in the airport bombing in Afghanistan last month has given birth. Jiennah Crayton, who was married to Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum, announced on Facebook the birth of their daughter, Levi Rylee Rose, Monday. “Welcome to the world my sweet baby, I love you with my whole heart,” Crayton wrote in the post, which she followed up with a poem. “You brought the whole world together/your daddy, he’s watching over you.” Rose, who has her father’s name, was 8 pounds, 10 ounces at birth, according to the Daily Mail.
McCollum was killed in the Kabul airport bombing on Aug. 26. The couple met in 2019 after McCollum graduated from boot camp, his father, Jim McCollum, told The Daily Beast last month. He said his son, who kept the child’s gender a surprise, would have been a great father. “It changed him,” Jim said. “It put a fire and a spark in him that was really, really nice to see.”