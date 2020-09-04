Wife of Farmer Accused of Raping and Killing Nurse Files for Divorce

Read it at KAIT
The wife of the Arkansas farmer charged with raping and murdering nurse Sydney Sutherland has filed for divorce. In her petition filed Friday, Gracie Lewellyn said husband Quake “has committed acts which amount to general indignities.” The filing says the couple got married in 2018 and lived together until Aug. 21—when authorities began questioning Quake about the disappearance of Sutherland, who was last seen jogging on the side of a road. Lewellyn, 28, allegedly confessed that he drove past her, doubled back and abducted her and later buried her. Police have not released a cause of death.