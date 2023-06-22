Wife of Sub Company CEO Descended From Titanic Victims

CHEAT SHEET
    The wife of the pilot of the submersible lost at the bottom of the sea is descended from two victims of the Titanic wreck whose tragic story was featured in the movie blockbuster, The New York Times reports. Wendy Rush is married to Stockton Rush, the CEO of OceanGate, the company behind current expedition. Her great-grandfather was Isidor Straus, a co-owner of Macy’s, who was on the Titanic’s maiden voyage. He reportedly refused to board a lifeboat before women and children, and his wife refused to leave without him—so they perished on the deck as the ocean liner sank. Wendy Rush has traveled to the wreck three times in the last two years.

