Wife of US Diplomat Flees UK After Being Involved in Fatal Crash
The unnamed wife of an American diplomat in the United Kingdom has fled after becoming a suspect in a fatal car accident that killed a 19-year-old teen. Harry Dunn died when his motorcycle crashed with the American’s car near the Royal Air Force Croughton base in Northamptonshire in late August. The American, reported by BBC to be in her 40s, had cooperated until being named a suspect when she then returned to America. U.K. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab expressed “disappointment” that she left the country. “Northamptonshire Police followed all of its usual procedures following the incident, including liaising closely with the suspect, who engaged fully with us at the time and had previously confirmed to us that she had no plans to leave the country in the near future,” police superintendent Sarah Johnson told the BBC. “The force is now exploring all opportunities through diplomatic channels to ensure that the investigation continues to progress.”