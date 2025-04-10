Wife of Weezer Bassist Shot by Police in Bizarre Los Angeles Confrontation

The wife of Weezer bassist Scott Shriner was shot and booked for attempted murder by Los Angeles police officers who were chasing suspects in an unrelated hit-and-run.

Jillian Lauren Shriner, a 51-year-old writer, figured in a Tuesday afternoon shooting incident with cops, according to the L.A. Police Department. She sustained a non-life-threatening wound and received treatment.

The LAPD said officers responded to a request for backup after three hit-and-run suspects fled into a residential neighborhood near 134 Freeway and Figueroa Street.

After officers established a perimeter, California Highway Patrol found one of the suspects running away from the backyard of a house. As police made their way, they saw a woman in the house next door armed with a handgun, the LAPD said. She was later identified as Shriner.

Wife of Weezer bassist Scott Shriner, Jillian Shriner, was shot by police and booked for attempted murder amid a manhunt for a hit-and-run suspect in a neighborhood not Beverly Hills pic.twitter.com/kjEibN7r1w — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) April 10, 2025

Police told Shriner to drop her gun but refused and instead pointed the firearm at officers, prompting an officer-involved shooting, according to the LAPD.

Officers told local news outlet KTLA that Shriner got struck in the shoulder. She fled into her home but eventually came out and was taken into custody, the LAPD said.

Shriner was taken to a hospital for treatment of the gunshot wound. No one else was injured in the incident.

The LAPD said it later determined that Shriner was not involved in the hit-and-run. One of the male suspects linked to that incident was detained, cited, and released; the two others were not found.

Shriner was booked for attempted murder and released. A 9-millimeter handgun was taken from her home.

Shriner has authored multiple books, including the true crime nonfiction Behold the Monster, which was adapted into the Starz docu-series Confronting A Serial Killer.

Shriner married bassist Scott in 2005, four years after he joined the band on a provisional basis following the departure of bass guitarist Mikey Welsh. He is the longest bassist in the band’s history. He and Shriner share two children.

Weezer was recently added to the Coachella lineup along with singer Ed Sheeran.