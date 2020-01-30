Wilbur Ross: Coronavirus Outbreak in China Will Boost the U.S. Economy
It’s hard to believe he actually said this out loud. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross has said he thinks the coronavirus outbreak in China, which has killed 170 people and infected more than 7,700, will boost the U.S. economy. Appearing on Fox Business News, Ross was asked whether the deadly virus will disrupt the Chinese economy. He started off well, saying: “Every American’s heart has to go out to the victims of the coronavirus, so I don’t want to talk about a victory lap over a very unfortunate, very malignant disease.” However, Ross then immediately went on to do exactly that. The Trump Cabinet member said businesses will have to consider the coronavirus when they review their supply chains, adding: “It’s another risk factor that people need to take into account, so I think it will help to accelerate the return of jobs to North America—some to the U.S., probably some to Mexico as well.” At least one person is managing to see the bright side.