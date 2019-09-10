There must be some reason Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross repeatedly lies so baldly in the service of a man who certainly hasn’t done him any favors.

Maybe it’s because Ross is a near-billionaire and figures he can get away with it. Maybe President Trump has something on him. I’m not really sure, but of all the rotating cast of dissembling buffoons in the Trump administration, the once-anonymous Ross is putting in a serious bid to be the biggest liar of them all.

Ross’ greatest scandal, so far at least, remains the U.S. Census, and his clear lies under oath to Congress. Though that story has mostly gone away, the investigations haven’t, and Ross’ fate is very much up for grabs.