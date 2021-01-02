Wild 2,500-Person NYE Party in France Is Finally Shut Down After 36 Hours
tres bonne année
An illegal New Year’s Eve party in the small French village of Lieuron was finally shut down on Saturday morning—36 hours after it began. Cops initially tried to shut the rave down on Thursday but were attacked by revelers, who also torched a police car, according to reports. Officers retreated and first-aid workers were sent in instead to hand out masks and hand sanitizer. France’s BFM TV channel reported that officials discussed deploying the military to end the party but, by Saturday morning, people had begin to disperse and officers were able to confiscate sound equipment. France has an 8 p.m. curfew in place and a ban on large gatherings due to COVID-19. A test site has been set up near the rave to prepare for a surge in local cases.