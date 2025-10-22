Wild Bear That Snuck Into Zoo Found Visiting Other Bears

Kim Kardashian has decided to expand her colossal California compound, reportedly buying up a $7 million property next door to her existing $20 million home, per TMZ. Although she already lives on a three-acre property, the 45-year-old reality star and entrepreneur is reported to have bought the adjacent house which is close to the horse trails in California’s affluent Hidden Hills. The SKIMS founder purchased her current home with her now-ex-husband, Kanye West, in 2014. West then spent five years working with architects and designers to re-model the home to their tastes. However, Kim then remodelled the eight bedroom home again in 2024 when her 2021 divorce from the musician was finalized, spending a reported $23 million to buy the house and its contents off of West, per the Daily Mail. According to the Daily Mail, she does not want to leave the house because that is where her four children have grown up. This is not Kardashian’s only home in California, as she also owns a $70 million beach house in Malibu.
A wild black bear that slipped into a zoo was spotted visiting some of its brethren. The American black bear, which had somehow found its way into Sequoia Park Zoo in Eureka, California, was spotted at about 9:30 a.m., leaning on a gate to watch its resident bears—Tule, Ishŭng, and Kunabulilh—through their fence, the zoo said on Facebook. Police and California Fish and Wildlife responded, with officers using nonlethal shotgun projectiles to push the animal back toward the woods “to provide the bear with a negative human interaction,” a state spokesperson told the Los Angeles Times. The bear never entered any animal enclosures and left via a service gate after a brief inspection of “enrichment items” that provide stimulation for animals, the zoo said. “Overall, he was a very polite visitor,” the zoo added. The Times reported that the perimeter fence was intact and that the bear may have climbed a tree to enter from adjacent Sequoia Park’s 60 acres. Zoo officials reminded guests to observe wildlife from a distance and stay on marked trails.
A man has died at a Disney World property just a week after another person passed away at another of the entertainment conglomerate’s sites, and just two weeks after a third person died at still another Disney venue. The man, who has not been identified, was found at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground in Orange County, Florida, on Tuesday. Police said he experienced a “medical episode” before being transported to a local hospital, “where unfortunately he died.” While authorities added that “there are no signs of foul play,” the death comes after last Tuesday’s suicide of Summer Equitz, 31, at the Walt Disney World Contemporary Resort, also in Orange County. An investigation remains ongoing into the circumstances of her death, which happened after an “unresponsive woman in her 60s” was found on the Haunted Mansion ride at Disneyland in California’s Anaheim Park. Police said that after “an unfortunate medical episode,” security personnel at the site “provided CPR until paramedics arrived,” at which point “she was transported to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.”
The remains of a former president’s daughter are to be reburied in the U.S. after nearly 200 years in an unmarked grave in France. President James Monroe’s child, Eliza Monroe Hay, will be laid to rest at a cemetery in Richmond, Virginia, with her family on October 23. It comes after years of painstaking investigation and campaigning from retired teacher Barbara VornDick. She learned about Hay while working at a home of the fifth president near Charlottesville in 2018. Her research unearthed a letter from Hay written in 1839 pleading, “I am now in distress, in ill health, and in a foreign country... Save me from utter ruin,” The Washington Post reports. Hay spent years caring for her ailing loved ones after they left the White House, including Monroe, who died in 1831. Allegedly starved of inheritance by her sister’s husband, Samuel Gouverneur, she sailed for France in 1838 to seek help from friends in Europe. By 1840, she was dead. VornDick received a tip that French officials previously wrote to the James Monroe Museum and Memorial Library in Fredericksburg, Virginia. They warned her graveyard was crumbling and her remains may have to be exhumed and placed in an ossuary. The Bringing Eliza Home Project was launched in 2023.
Nearly two-thirds of Americans say the country is on the wrong track under President Donald Trump, according to a new poll, with independents driving the slide. In the 16th annual American Values Survey by the nonprofit, nonpartisan Public Religion Research Institute, 62 percent say the U.S. is headed the wrong way, including 71 percent of independents and 92 percent of Democrats, while 24 percent of Republicans now agree. The poll, conducted by Ipsos, found majorities say the economy (65 percent), the federal government’s functioning (65 percent), foreign affairs (60 percent), and immigration policy (57 percent) are going in the wrong direction. On policy specifics, majorities say the administration has gone too far with cuts to Medicaid, Medicare, and Obamacare (60 percent), cuts to universities and research (55 percent), new tariffs (54 percent), and boosting ICE funding to accelerate arrests and deportations (52 percent). Nearly six in 10 oppose ICE officers concealing their identities or using unmarked vehicles during arrests (58 percent). PRRI CEO Melissa Deckman said independents “are very unhappy with Trump’s actions.”
Gen Z is tired of seeing onscreen sex in movies and TV shows, according to a new report from UCLA’s Center for Scholars & Storytellers. The annual Teens & Screens report surveyed 1,500 Americans between the ages of 10 and 24 to find that romance ranked third to last in topics of watching interest. In fact, 48.4 percent of respondents said that there is “too much sex and sexual content in TV and movies,” and 60.9 percent said they would rather see romantic relationships shown as “more about the friendship between the couple than sex.” The 14-24 demographic specifically gravitated towards tales about friendships, with 59.7 percent requesting “more content where the central relationships are friendships” and 54.1 percent wanting “portrayals of characters who aren’t interested in romantic relationships at that point in time.” Youth people don’t want to see toxic friendships either, requesting “same gender friendships” with “healthy conflict resolution.” They are also uninterested in unhealthy romantic relationships, ranking tropes like love triangles and toxic relationships amongst the most uninteresting and tiresome avenues to explore. Hollywood has long used young viewership preferences to help guide projects, and this study reports that teens are now searching for relatable content about friendship instead of love stories.
A long-dormant volcano has swollen 3.5 inches in 10 months, scientists say—amid concern that it could erupt for the first time in more than 700,000 years. New research in Geophysical Research Letters, reported by the New York Post, detected a nine-centimeter uplift between July 2023 and May 2024 that has not subsided, signaling pressure building below the surface of the Taftan mountain’s summit near the Iran-Pakistan border. The work—based on Sentinel-1 satellite data—suggests either a change in the hydrothermal system or movement of magma. Locals reported sulfurous fumes in 2023, with odors detected up to roughly 30 miles away. “It has to release somehow in the future, either violently or more quietly,” volcanologist Pablo González told Live Science, stressing there is no sign of an imminent eruption but urging closer monitoring. The volcano—standing about 12,927 feet—has no confirmed eruption in the record of human history.
Raging Scottish politicians are demanding their money back after forking out millions to host President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance this summer. Scotland’s finance secretary is asking for a $37.3 million reimbursement from the U.K. government following the pair’s jaunts across the pond. In July, Trump visited his golf courses in Ayrshire and Aberdeenshire for four days. Vance then came the following month, also for around four days. Britain’s central government in London has refused to give the money back, saying it was “not official U.K. Government business.” It also reminded Scotland that it is responsible for the cost of its own policing. Now, Scottish Finance Secretary Shona Robison has written to the Chief Secretary to the Treasury, James Murray, demanding “full reimbursement.” She bemoaned the “substantial operational and financial burdens on Scottish public services, particularly Police Scotland.” Policing Trump’s visit pulled in 4,000 officers a day and cost the equivalent of $26.6 million, she said. Vance’s visit cost a further $8 million. While both men’s trips were private, she claimed they were “diplomatically significant,” The Independent reports. She also added that they were “not initiated by the Scottish Government.”
The suspect of a 2017 cold case has been arrested following a tip sent to a GoFundMe page. Michael Anthony Arredondo, 34, was arrested on October 15 for the murder of his friend and neighbor, Evin Paulos, 25. The two were last seen getting into a car together after a fallout and a fistfight. Paulos’ body was found with 30 stab wounds in the desert, 10 miles away from their neighborhood in Phoenix, Arizona. Arredondo went on the run following the killing, eluding authorities and creating the very real possibility that Paulos’ family would never have justice. That changed when a person messaged the GoFundMe in Spanish saying Arredondo was in Mexico, according to AZ Central. “Please, I don’t know if this is a scam or not,” the slain man’s sister, Eviein Paulo, replied. “Can you send me some kind of evidence, send me a picture?” A picture of Arredondo was sent, sparking a joint operation between Mexican authorities and Phoenix cops. Speaking on Monday, Phoenix police detective Dominick Rostenberg said Arredondo had confessed, although no motive has yet been determined. He is being held on a $1.5 million bail. “I can let go of the anger that I’ve had for so long and just try to concentrate on life,” Eviein told KSAZ.
Retired sportscaster and former Today co-host Bryant Gumbel has been hospitalized after a “medical emergency”, TMZ reported on Tuesday. Sources told the outlet that the 77-year-old was taken to a local hospital from his Manhattan apartment building on Monday evening, and remains hospitalized as of Tuesday afternoon. A family member reportedly told TMZ that Gumbel is “okay” but provided no further details about his condition or why he was taken to the hospital. Gumbel began his television career in 1972 as a sportscaster for KNBC-TV in Los Angeles. He worked for NBC for nearly 25 years, serving as a co-anchor for its Today show for 15 years before moving on to host CBS’s Public Eye and The Early Show. Gumbel also became the first Black journalist to receive a Sports Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award for his work on HBO’s series Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel, which he hosted from 1995 to 2023, when he officially retired. His older brother, Greg, who was also a broadcaster, died last year at age 78, according to TMZ. The Daily Beast has contacted Gumbel’s representatives but received no immediate response.