Wild Brawl Breaks Out in Whole Foods’ Baked Goods Aisle
FOOD FIGHT
A wild brawl broke out in a Whole Foods supermarket, leaving shoppers and online commenters stunned. In a clip captured by an eyewitness and posted to social media, two men are seen fighting in the baked goods section of the organic food store while a woman yells at them to stop. The fight took place in the chain’s downtown Los Angeles location, with police saying they were aware an altercation had taken place between two men in their 30s. The video of the incident begins mid-brawl, with no indication as to what started it. As the two men wrestle with each other, they crash into a stack of freshly baked goods, sending pastries spilling across the floor. The witness filming zooms in on the squashed bakery items to capture the carnage. “Happy Holidays From Whole Foods,” the original poster of the video wrote in the caption. “Are the baked goods OK?” one commenter replied. The Daily Beast has reached out to Whole Foods for comment.