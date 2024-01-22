CHEAT SHEET
Wild Footage Shows Massive Wave Crashing Into U.S. Army Base
A massive wave can be seen busting down doors and sweeping people off their feet as it surges into the dining hall of a Marshall Islands U.S. Army base in video from Kwajalein Atoll obtained by TMZ. The 3- to 4-foot wave spilled into the building where unassuming soldiers gathered on Saturday, dragging chairs and other furniture as it overwhelmed the hall and caused a building blackout. The man who posted the video said nobody was hurt in the surprise flood, although the Army reported that all non-mission personnel had been evacuated as a result of the extreme weather.