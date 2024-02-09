Wild Footage Shows Runaway Kangaroo at Tampa Apartment Complex
WALLABY DARNED!
Florida police were called out to an unexpected wildlife emergency when a kangaroo was reported running loose in an apartment complex in Tampa on Thursday morning. Footage posted by Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office captured the moment a 911 dispatcher asked a caller if she needed police, fire, or medical. “I guess police,” came the reply. “There’s a kangaroo in my, er, apartment complex.” There was indeed, as confirmed by one officer at the scene, who added: “It’s kind of a large kangaroo.” The runaway marsupial was monitored by deputies in a helicopter before being surrounded and safely apprehended. Officials said the roo had escaped from its owner’s home, to which it was returned after verification of its registration documents.