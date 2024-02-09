CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Wild Footage Shows Runaway Kangaroo at Tampa Apartment Complex

    WALLABY DARNED!

    Philippe Naughton

    A photo of a runaway kangaroo

    Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

    Florida police were called out to an unexpected wildlife emergency when a kangaroo was reported running loose in an apartment complex in Tampa on Thursday morning. Footage posted by Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office captured the moment a 911 dispatcher asked a caller if she needed police, fire, or medical. “I guess police,” came the reply. “There’s a kangaroo in my, er, apartment complex.” There was indeed, as confirmed by one officer at the scene, who added: “It’s kind of a large kangaroo.” The runaway marsupial was monitored by deputies in a helicopter before being surrounded and safely apprehended. Officials said the roo had escaped from its owner’s home, to which it was returned after verification of its registration documents.

    Read it at New York Post