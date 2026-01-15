Diff’rent Strokes star Todd Bridges has separated from designer Bettijo Hirschi after three years of marriage, he announced on Wednesday. The two met on a dating app and got engaged six months later, tying the knot in Beverly Hills three months after that, with the 60-year-old becoming stepfather to her four children. “After much thought and mutual respect, we have decided to end our marriage,” he told TMZ. “During our time together we shared meaningful moments, but have chosen to go our separate ways. I ask for privacy and wish her nothing but love and happiness moving forward.” In a statement to People, the child sitcom star said, “After much prayer and reflection, my spouse and I have made the difficult decision to separate. This was not an easy choice, and it comes with a heavy heart, but also with love and gratitude for the life we shared.” He has two children of his own, 29-year-old daughter Bo and 28-year-old son Spencir, and from 1998 to 2012, the Everybody Hates Chris star was married to fellow former child actor Dori Bridges.
Wild Footage Shows Shocking Moment NFL Player’s Car Flipped
Wild footage has emerged of a black Jeep registered to an NFL player running a red light, rear-ending a parked car, and then flipping onto its roof. Security camera video from Nov. 15 shows a vehicle belonging to Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt in a late-night crash in Covington, Kentucky, and was released just days after he served a short jail sentence for a separate driving incident. The police report states he was not driving in this incident, which WKRC Local 12 reports happened the day before Taylor-Britt suffered an on-field foot injury that ended his season. Police say the scene had been abandoned before officers could determine responsibility but later found Taylor-Britt’s brother and the player himself. Body camera footage obtained by WKRC Local 12 shows the two men and officers going back and forth over who was behind the wheel. No one was charged following the incident, with Capt. James Bradbury saying, “This case was not turned over to any prosecutor’s office because no one committed a crime. Taylor-Britt appeared in court on crutches on Jan. 6 in relation to a separate incident, where he pleaded guilty to reckless driving and driving with a restricted license. He was sentenced to and immediately served five days in jail.
An astronaut in need of medical attention has been successfully evacuated from the International Space Station along with three crewmates. Wednesday’s return cut the missions of NASA astronauts Zena Cardman and Mike Fincke, Japanese astronaut Kimiya Yui and Russian cosmonaut Oleg Platonov short by over a month. After splashing down off the coast of California, outgoing space station commander Fincke exited first, smiling, waving, and wobbling, before following procedure and falling into a gurney. “It’s so good to be home,” said Cardman. They launched in August and were expected to remain on the space station until late February. In a post shared to social media earlier this week, Fincke said the astronaut in need of medical care, who officials declined to identify, was “stable, safe and well cared for.” “This was a deliberate decision to allow the right medical evaluations to happen on the ground, where the full range of diagnostic capability exists,” he added. Prior to their return trip, Cardman said, “Our timing of this departure is unexpected, but what was not surprising to me was how well this crew came together as a family to help each other and just take care of each other.” Three people remain on the ISS.
The Trump administration announced that it will suspend the processing of immigrant visas for citizens of 75 countries. On Wednesday, the Department of State posted a statement saying the countries were chosen because the agency accused citizens from those nations of taking “welfare from the American people at unacceptable rates.” The suspension will take effect on Jan. 21 and will affect Somalia, Iran, Russia, Afghanistan, Nigeria, Yemen, Thailand, Brazil, and other countries. The Department of State noted that the suspension will remain in place “until the U.S. can ensure that new immigrants will not extract wealth from the American people.” Since entering office, President Donald Trump, 79, has prioritized an immigration crackdown, with the Department of Homeland Security reporting that more than 605,000 deportations have occurred in 2025, and the State Department revoking around 100,000 visas. Wednesday’s decision is an extension of guidance given by the Department of State in November, which advised embassy and consular officials around the world to tighten rules for admitting immigrants who may potentially become a “public charge” in the U.S. The suspension will not affect those seeking non-immigrant visas, including temporary tourist or business visas, which make up the majority of visa applications and are expected to increase ahead of the 2026 World Cup.
Spanish prosecutors in Barcelona are reportedly reviewing a formal complaint accusing Grammy-winning singer Julio Iglesias of sexually assaulting two former female employees at his homes in the Dominican Republic and the Bahamas in 2021. The allegations, filed on Jan. 5 with Spain’s National Court, accompany claims of sexual harassment, human trafficking for forced labor and servitude, and stem from media accounts that first surfaced this week. Prosecutors have granted the complainants protected witness status and could decide within months whether to pursue charges. Iglesias, 82, has not made any public statement so far, and there’s no confirmation of parallel investigations in the Caribbean. The women, represented by the NGO Women’s Link Worldwide, say they were barred from leaving the properties, worked long hours without proper contracts or days off, and had their personal phones monitored. Spain’s culture ministry is also considering revoking his prestigious Gold Medal of Merit in the Fine Arts in light of the accusations.
A man who sparked panic on a SkyWest flight by trying to open the exit door while the plane was in the air has been sentenced to 18 months in prison with two years of supervised release. Mario Nikprelaj was aboard SkyWest flight 3612 from Omaha, Nebraska, to Detroit, Michigan, last July when he began making a commotion, refusing to put his seatbelt on during takeoff, being rude to staff, and ultimately forcing the plane to make an emergency landing in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The Northern District of Iowa U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a statement that he was sentenced on Tuesday, after pleading guilty to one count of interfering with flight crew members and attendants in September. The office said that before takeoff, the 24-year-old “began making disruptive and rude statements to passengers and flight crew” and “refused to put his seatbelt on, but a flight attendant eventually convinced him to do so and the plane took off.” Of Shelby Township, Michigan, he also “flipped off” a member of the crew, took off his seatbelt, and repeatedly stood up as the plane was taking off. When he was told he was going to be reported, the office said he “threatened to kill the flight attendant,” who was 80, and as the plane descended took his shirt off and started walking around. After landing, officers said they found “a prescription bottle containing 41 pills of purported Xanax.”
Thousands of Verizon’s U.S. customers have experienced connectivity issues since early Wednesday morning. The outages have primarily affected users in urban areas across the United States, with the majority of outage reports coming from cities like New York, Atlanta, and Chicago. ABC News reports that during the outage’s peak, more than 175,000 customers of the nationwide carrier were affected, though that number has since decreased. The first reports of users’ phones going into SOS mode, unable to call and text, date back to 9 a.m. ET, according to the New York Post. In a 1 p.m. statement on X, Verizon stated that they had been made aware of the outages and that their “engineers are engaged and are working to identify and solve the issue quickly.” At 2 p.m., Verizon customers on social media continued to report connectivity problems. Verizon also sent out an update on the continuing disruptions: “Our teams remain fully deployed and are focused on the issue.”
Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson is heading up a new video podcast on Netflix. The Pete Davidson Show will air its first episode on Friday, Jan. 30, at 12:01 a.m. PST solely on the company’s streaming platform. The show has yet to announce specific guest features, but Netflix says the podcast will “feature candid, no-holds-barred conversations” with Davidson’s friends. The 32-year-old comedian has a long-standing relationship with the media titan, which has hosted his two previous comedy specials as well as a separate comedy showcase. Davidson began his career as an actor and stand-up comic after his big break, joining SNL as a cast member in 2014, where he stayed for 8 years until leaving in 2022. The podcast will be filmed in Davidson’s garage, which he told Netflix is “where all the best conversations happen.” The streaming giant has been further entrenching itself in the podcast game. The announcement launching Davidson’s project follows multiple deals in late 2025 with iHeartMedia, The Ringer, and Barstool Sports to host more video podcasts on their site.
Latino voters flocked to back Donald Trump in the 2024 election over precisely the same issue that is now seeing them scorn the MAGA leader.
More than 70 percent of Hispanic business owners rank the ongoing cost-of-living crisis as a top concern, with a further 42 percent saying they can only see the overall economic situation getting worse in the future, according to a survey conducted by the U.S. Hispanic Business Council, first reported by Politico on Wednesday.
Trump’s victory in the presidential race against Kamala Harris owed a significant debt to widespread economic anxiety among the Latino community, which at 48 percent handed him the largest share of the Hispanic vote of any Republican president in at least 50 years.
Sam Sanchez, CEO of Hispanic-run Third Coast Hospitality in Chicago, told Politico that outside of the pandemic, 2025 proved his worst business period in almost four decades.
“It sends a really negative message to the 48 percent of Hispanic voters that voted for President Trump,” he said. “Everything’s just starting to fall apart.”
To date, the president’s claims to have “created the greatest economy in history” have not proven true by most, if not all, metrics of fiscal performance.
Amid Trump’s ongoing trade war with much of the rest of the planet, GDP growth has almost halved on 2024 during the first year of his second stint back in office.
At 2.7 percent, inflation also remains persistently high, with rising costs of utilities and groceries hitting lower- and middle-income families hardest.
The latest polls conducted by Quinnipiac University found that overall, 64 percent of registered voters agree that affordability has become “a very serious problem,” and more than 57 percent disapprove of Trump’s handling of the issue to date.
The ratings indicate economic performance is almost certain to play a seismic role in November’s crucial midterm elections.
Hard swings to Democrats among Hispanic voters at recent polls, notably in New Jersey’s gubernatorial and Miami’s mayoral races, suggest MAGA may not be able to rely on the same wave of Latino support that helped secure them the White House in 2024.
The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment on this story.
A 20-year mystery has been solved using the same technology that helped catch the Golden State Killer. Human remains that washed up in Grays Harbor County, Washington, decades ago have been identified as those of a man who vanished on a crabbing trip 100 miles away in 2006. Clarence Edwin Asher, known as Ed, was a 72-year-old former mayor of Fossil, Oregon, who went missing from his boat in Tillamook Bay, Oregon, on Sept. 6, 2006. His widow told authorities he could not swim. Two months later human remains washed up 100 miles to the north and were listed as “Jane Doe,” with their identity remaining unconnected to Asher’s disappearance. But in 2025, the Jane Doe case was reopened. With the help of advancements in forensic genetic genealogy, scientists were able to confirm that the remains belonged to Asher after evidence was sent to a laboratory in Texas, where a comprehensive DNA profile was generated and connected the DNA samples to potential relatives, ultimately resulting in the identification of the remains. “People should know that it doesn’t matter how old a case is, or whether it seemed hopeless in the past, there is technology that is here today that works, and it can bring answers to a lot of families,” Kristen Mittelman, chief development officer for Othram—a corporation specializing in forensic genetic genealogy, to which evidence from the case was submitted—told Newsweek.