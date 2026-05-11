Wild Reason Star Is Suing Tech Giant for $15 Million
Dua Lipa has filed a $15 million lawsuit against tech giant Samsung, alleging the company used her image to sell TVs without her permission. According to a legal complaint filed on Friday in a U.S. district court in California, Samsung allegedly used an image of the singer on stage during a 2024 performance at the Austin City Limits Music Festival on cardboard packaging for a substantial portion of Samsung TVs sold in the United States last year. Court documents state that the image is a copyrighted work owned by Lipa. “Ms. Lipa’s face was prominently used for a mass marketing campaign for a consumer product without her knowledge, without consideration, and as to which she had no say, control, or input whatsoever,” the lawsuit states, which adds that the packaging was “designed to improperly capitalize on Ms. Lipa’s hard-earned success to promote and sell Samsung’s products.” The singer said she demanded Samsung stop using the image after discovering it in June 2025, but claims the company was “dismissive and callous” and “repeatedly refused.” The Daily Beast has contacted Samsung for comment.