Wild Scenes Erupt at Atlanta’s ‘Cop City’ Site as Protesters Fight Construction
STICKS AND STONES
Protests soon descended into chaos at Atlanta’s future police training facility dubbed “Cop City,” as protesters held a rally against the construction of the compound. Social media images showed construction equipment from the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center site in flames, while Fox 5 also reports rocks, sticks and a molotov cocktail were thrown as Georgia State Troopers attempted to keep the chaos at bay. What appeared to be gunshots were also heard by local reporters on the scene, but the circumstances are currently unclear. The City Council approved the training center in 2021 in response to morale and hiring problems after the George Floyd protests. Protesters, from the group, which calls itself Defend the Atlanta Forest, claim that if built, “Cop City would further militarize police in Georgia and across the country, and the destruction of the forest would lead to increased flooding and unmitigated heatwaves in a predominantly Black, working-class neighborhood in south Atlanta.”