‘Wild Thing’ Songwriter Dies at 86

The investigation into the fatal crash at New York’s LaGuardia Airport has revealed that the control tower allowed two vehicles onto the runway at once. National Transportation Safety Board officials said at a news conference Tuesday that a recovered recording shows one air-traffic controller gave permission for a fire truck to cross the runway about two minutes after their colleague had cleared an Air Canada flight to land. The crash of the emergency vehicle and the Bombardier CRJ-900 claimed the lives of both pilots, who had landed safely from Montreal on Sunday, and injured dozens more, including a flight attendant who was found outside the plane still strapped to her seat. Officials said the three-minute audio recording pulled from the 20-year-old jet reveals a controller had scrambled to try to get the fire truck to stop, but it was too late. “I would caution against pointing fingers at controllers and saying distraction was involved,” NTSB chair Jennifer Homendy said. “This is a heavy workload environment.” The crash comes amid escalating concerns that Federal Aviation Administration controllers are working under extreme pressure after a flurry of incidents, including the midair collision on the Potomac River last year.
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- 1Cockpit Audio Reveals Mistake Before Deadly Plane CrashFATEFUL SECONDSInvestigators have warned against jumping to conclusions about who is to blame.
- 2Election Fraud Activist Convicted of Election FraudPLAY STUPID GAMESHarry Wait now faces up to seven years in jail after his stunt backfired.
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- 3Olympic Skier’s Son Dies After Being Hit by AvalancheTOO YOUNGThey flew him back home before he died.
- 4JetBlue Flight Turns Back After Bizarre Takeoff IncidentCOYOTE UGLY“We thought it was a joke at first. You don’t ever hear that,” one passenger said.
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- 5‘Wild Thing’ Songwriter Dies at 86ICONIC SONGSThe legendary songwriter was also the uncle of actress Angelina Jolie.
- 6Foreign Visits to Trump’s Home Town TankCONCRETE BUNGLEThe city has yet to return to its pre-pandemic tourism highs.
- 7‘Serious Security’ on ‘Harry Potter’ Set Over Death ThreatsEXTREME FANDOMCrazed fans of the beloved franchise have gone to extremes.
- 8KKK Items Found in Closet at Government OfficeSHOCKING DISCOVERYMississippi public safety officials found quite a skeleton in their closet.
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- 9Hallmark Movie Star Dies at 85BELOVED ACTRESSThe star also featured in ‘How I Met Your Mother’ and ‘Mad Men.’
- 10Creator Behind Iconic Disney Movie Dies at 63FLY HIGHDiCicco’s dog, Buddy, was the animal featured in the 1997 film.
A conservative activist has been convicted of election fraud for a scheme he said was intended to expose flaws in the system that enable voter fraud. Harry Wait, who still believes the false claim that the 2020 election was rigged against Donald Trump, was found guilty by a Wisconsin jury of multiple charges after he requested absentee ballots be sent to his home in the name of Republican State Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Democratic Racine Mayor Cory Mason without their permission in 2022. Wait only received one of the ballots he requested, but he said it proved there was a flaw in the state’s voting process and, therefore, was open to fraud. Election officials said the error would have been quickly caught even if Wait hadn’t disclosed that he received the ballot. Wait was found guilty of two counts of misdemeanor election fraud and one felony count of identity theft. He was found not guilty of unauthorized use of an individual’s personal identifying information. He faces a maximum of seven years in prison. “I’d do it again in a heartbeat, because to save the republic, soldiers have to draw blood and blood be drawn,” Wait told The Washington Post in 2022.
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The son of Canadian Olympic skier John Smart has died in an avalanche at the age of 23. Kai Smart was left in a coma after getting caught in a slide in Japan and was flown back to his native Canada on Thursday, but died on Sunday. “It is with immense sadness that we have to let you know that our kind, brave and beautiful son and brother Kai is no longer with us,” the two-time Olympian said in a statement on Facebook. “We are beyond heartbroken and there are no words to describe the pain we are feeling losing him so young.” He said that despite efforts to fly him back to Vancouver, “the severe lack of oxygen he endured during the avalanche had destroyed any chance of recovery,” adding that his organs had gone to four recipients. “Kai was a warrior, a mountain man, an explorer of the world, a lover of people of all walks of life, an inspiration to so many, an honour student, a passionate skier, surfer, dirt biker, climber, kitesurfer and so much more… He lived life to the fullest every single day.”
A passenger plane was forced to turn around less than 15 minutes into its journey after hitting a coyote while taking off. Passengers said they heard a thud as JetBlue flight 1129 thundered down the runway at T.F. Green Airport in Rhode Island on Tuesday, bound for JFK in New York City. “We heard a thud and then after the thud, we still took off,” said passenger Erin Drozda, speaking to 12News. “We were up in the air for 10 to 15 minutes, and then all of a sudden the captain came on and said, ‘This is the flight crew. If anyone heard that thud, we hit a coyote and we are now on our way back to Providence.’” She added, “We thought it was a joke at first. You don’t ever hear that.” She said fire crews met them and were made to exit the plane while an inspection was carried out, delaying the 19-year-old Airbus A320 by almost two hours. In a statement to CBS News, JetBlue said the decision had been made “out of an abundance of caution.” It added, “The flight landed safely and a full inspection was done on the aircraft with no issues reported.”
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Removing peach fuzz is one of those small tweaks that makes a surprisingly big difference. Dermaplaning (or removing facial hair) can help your skin look smoother, makeup sit better, and your skincare actually has a fighting chance of absorbing instead of getting caught in a layer of fuzz.
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‘Wild Thing’ Songwriter Dies at 86
Chip Taylor, the legendary songwriter behind the 1966 rock classic “Wild Thing”, has died at 86 in hospice care, just days after celebrating his birthday, his friend and Grammy-winning producer Billy Vera said. “RIP: Chip Taylor, my friend and songwriting mentor,” Vera wrote on Instagram. Born James Wesley Voight in Yonkers, New York, Taylor was the brother of actor Jon Voight and uncle to Angelina Jolie, but he built a towering musical legacy of his own. Taylor wrote “Wild Thing” in 1965 for the rock band The Troggs, with the song shooting to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 the following year, where it stayed for two weeks. Taylor also penned hits including “Angel of the Morning” and songs recorded by Willie Nelson, Janis Joplin, Cliff Richard, and The Hollies. In addition to writing, he released solo albums and founded Train Wreck Records in 2007, with his 2009 album Yonkers NY earning acclaim for its Americana-country style. He is survived by his children and grandchildren; his wife Joan Carole Frey passed in 2025.
Donald Trump’s hometown has experienced a steep decrease in foreign tourists since the president took office last year. While the total number of tourists visiting New York City increased to 65 million people last year, the number of international tourists declined to 12.5 million, dropping over 3 percent since 2024, the city’s tourism agency announced on Tuesday. The data reflects a national trend since Trump, 79, began a second term characterized by aggressive immigration enforcement, global trade tensions, and a war in the Middle East. The city is set to receive a wave of international visitors in anticipation of the FIFA World Cup, which will include related events across the boroughs while weeks of matches are played in New Jersey. “In 2025, New York City’s tourism economy proved resilient despite global challenges, underscoring the enduring appeal of the five boroughs,” Julie Coker, president of New York City Tourism and Conventions, said. The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.
HBO has revealed it has implemented a “serious security team” on the set of its Harry Potter TV reboot following death threats received by the actor playing Professor Snape. Paapa Essiedu, 35, revealed he had threats on his life following the announcement he was taking on the role of Snape in the new series, which is not due for release until 2027. “The reality is that if I look at Instagram I will see somebody saying, ‘I’m going to come to your house and kill you,’” he told The Times of London this week. “While I hope I’ll be OK, nobody should have to encounter this for doing their job.” He added, “I’m playing a wizard in Harry Potter, and I’d be lying if I said it doesn’t affect me emotionally." Speaking to Variety on Tuesday, HBO chief Casey Bloys said the reaction to the casting shocked him. He said shows with big intellectual property like Harry Potter mean you expect “passionate fans, people with a lot of opinions,” but added that, “it can get scary in places.” The studio chief admitted they had “anticipated” a backlash and ordered social media training on “how to handle it.” He added, “and obviously we’ve got a serious security team. So unfortunately, it was something that we thought might happen and we just try to be as careful as we can.” Essiedu is taking on the role made famous by Alan Rickman, who died in 2016. HBO’s Harry Potter is tipped to run for at least 10 years. “The idea is to have the freedom to let it breathe a little bit more and explore the world a bit more,” Bloys said.
State government officials in Mississippi were shocked to discover a stash of Ku Klux Klan materials hidden inside their own department. While cleaning out a closet in preparation for a move to a new headquarters, Mississippi Department of Public Safety officials uncovered a small blue suitcase filled with items related to the violent white supremacist organization, dating back to the 1960s. Among the materials were a handbook for the White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan, a Klan robe, recruitment materials, meeting notes, ledgers, and charters. Also included was a Klan propaganda pamphlet entitled “The Ugly Truth about Martin Luther King,” which was published by the United Klans of America. In a press release, the state’s DPS said the materials were handed over to the Mississippi Department of Archives and History. DPS commissioner Sean Tindell said that “by preserving these artifacts and shedding light on such organizations, we help ensure that future generations are never led astray by such hate.” MDAH director Barry White said, “These records will give researchers broader access to documentation that deepens our understanding of Ku Klux Klan activities in Mississippi during the 1960s.”
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If you rely on coffee for its focus-boosting powers but could do without the jitters, stomach flips, and inevitable mid-afternoon crash, it might be time to rethink what’s actually in your cup. Enter the new wave of functional blends that promise steady energy without the rollercoaster. My go-to functional coffee? Everyday Dose’s mushroom coffee. Yes, mushroom coffee isn’t exactly a novel concept.
If you’ve tried early iterations, you know the flavor could skew aggressively earthy—more forest floor than flat white. The category has evolved, and Everyday Dose is part of a newer class of brands prioritizing taste as much as function. The result is a brew that’s creamy, smooth, and convincingly coffee-forward, not overtly fungal.
The formula pairs real coffee with nootropic and adaptogenic mushrooms traditionally associated with cognitive support and stress modulation, plus grass-fed collagen for added protein and skin-supporting benefits. Instead of triggering your nervous system, the blend is designed to promote more sustained, even energy—think clear-headed focus without the wired feeling or abrupt crash.
Beyond energy, Everyday Dose leans into the ritual aspect. It dissolves easily, has a naturally mellow finish, and doesn’t require masking with syrups or heavy cream to make it palatable. Plus, for those with sensitive stomachs, many people find mushroom-forward blends easier on digestion than high-acid traditional brews.
Of course, it’s still coffee (you’ll get the caffeine you’re drinking it for—don’t worry), but the added functional ingredients appear to soften the sharper edges of the experience. The net effect feels less like a caffeine spike and more like a steady hum. Precisely what I need in 2026.
For anyone curious about upgrading their morning ritual without giving up the comfort (or flavor) of a proper cup, Everyday Dose makes a strong case that functional coffee has officially grown up.
Marcia Ann Burrs, a veteran actress who appeared across film and television for decades, has died at 85. Burrs died Sunday in Matthews, North Carolina, her family confirmed in her obituary. Her career spanned more than three decades, with a plethora of roles in shows including How I Met Your Mother, Mad Men, and Gilmore Girls. She was best known for playing Mrs. Claus in the Hallmark films Single Santa Seeks Mrs. Claus (2004) and its sequel Meet the Santas (2005). Off-screen, Burrs shared a 52-year marriage with her husband, Joe Bures, a former NBC business executive who died in 2020 at age 83. The two met in New York after Burrs moved there to pursue her acting career. Her family remembered their weekly routine as “sacred,” marked by a standing Sunday tradition of “church, golf, lasagna, repeat,” which they described as “joyfully spent” weekends. Burrs is survived by her daughters, Jennifer and Diana. A private family ceremony is scheduled for Friday at Salisbury National Cemetery in North Carolina.
The man responsible for the 1997 Disney hit Air Bud, Kevin DiCicco, has died at 63. It’s unclear what his exact cause of death was, but DiCicco has previously been public about his battle with advanced chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. His brother Mark told TMZ that the creative was in hospice prior to his death on Saturday in San Diego, California. DiCicco first received national attention when he submitted a video of his dog Buddy performing impressive stunts to America’s Funniest Home Videos. The video would eventually become the inspiration for the family-friendly Disney film. DiCicco received a creator credit for his work on the film and its subsequent spinoffs, but he denies receiving any significant compensation for his role in the franchise. Buddy died a year after the original film was released in 1997. In the years since, DiCicco has struggled with his health and finances. DiCicco was facing homelessness in late 2024 until GoFundMe donations from fans of Air Bud allowed him to pay for a short apartment stay and medical care. DiCicco was also hospitalized in March of 2025 after suffering from a severe bout of pneumonia.