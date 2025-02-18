U.S. News

Wild Video Shows Passengers Escaping Flipped Delta Plane Crash in Toronto

TERRIFYING

Passengers have described the terrifying events leading to up to, during and after the crash.

Matt Young
Matt Young 

Night Editor

Matt Young

Matt Young

Night Editor

MattYoung

matt.young@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsTrump Fires Hundreds From FAA Despite Four Deadly Crashes on His Watch
Leigh Kimmins
PoliticsThe Real Reason Trump Has Gone to War With the Associated Press
Sean Craig
MediaQuitting CNN Anchor Tells Colleagues to Keep Speaking Out
Leigh Kimmins
MediaJerry Seinfeld Tells Activist: ‘I Don’t Care About Palestine’
Yasmeen Hamadeh
OpinionImage of Trump’s Oval Office Humiliation Will Define His Presidency
The Daily Beast