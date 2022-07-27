Wildfire Arson Suspect Busted by Locals Who Tied Him to a Tree Until Cops Arrived
MOB JUSTICE
A man wanted by cops after allegedly starting two wildfires in Oregon on Monday was handed over to cops when three locals spotted the suspect and tied him to a tree, authorities said. Trennon Smith, 30, was caught after residents noticed that he matched the description given by a witness of a man seen starting the fires in southwestern Oregon. The blazes were quickly contained, burning less than an acre, and authorities quickly set about searching for the suspect. But it was three locals from Curry County who spotted Smith walking on a road near the fires. “The suspect became very combative with the three residents and had to be tied to a tree to subdue him,” Sheriff John Ward of Curry County said in a statement. Smith also received treatment from an ambulance crew for injuries sustained from “falling down.” He was charged with two counts of arson and one count of reckless burning.