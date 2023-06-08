Wildfire Smoke Shuts Down Schools, Cancels Baseball Games in Northeast
TOXIC AIR
Noxious smoke from the raging Canadian wildfires continues to bring some aspects of life in the Northeast to a near-halt. In New York City, where the air quality was the worst in the world, public school students will take remote classes on Friday to avoid dangerous conditions, NBC News reported. The smoke has prompted the cancellation of multiple baseball games, concerts, and broadway shows, as well as the closure of public spaces like zoos in New York and Washington D.C. A Pride Month event planned by President Joe Biden at the White House was also put on hold as smoke drifted over the nation’s capital and more than 400 flights have been delayed nationwide. A reprieve might be coming soon, however; The New York Times reported that the smoke should start abating on Thursday as it drifts west.