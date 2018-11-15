Wildfire Victims Are Living in a Parking Lot and 4 Other Videos You Have to See Right Now

MUST WATCH

Your daily video roundup.

Brooke Leigh Howard

Multimedia Reporter

Welcome to the Video Cheat Sheet, your source for the videos you absolutely have to see right now. Today we have Michael Avenatti after his domestic-violence arrest; the plight of homeless wildfire victims; a shocking police chase; Brexit drama; and a 9-year-old with serious basketball skills.

