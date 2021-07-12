Wildfires Spread Across 300,000+ Acres in Six Western States as Heat Wave Rages On
‘NEVER SEEN BEFORE’
Huge parts of the western United States are on fire. According to USA Today, more than 300,000 acres are burning across six states as the West continues to roast under record temperatures. The biggest single blaze is the Bootleg Fire, which has ripped through over 140,000 acres in Oregon and, as of Sunday night, was zero percent contained. Fire Incident Commander Al Lawson said: “The fire behavior we are seeing on the Bootleg Fire is among the most extreme you can find and firefighters are seeing conditions they have never seen before.” The fire is threatening to take down a major power grid that connects Oregon and California, and the National Weather Service in Medford has warned that it looks set to grow over the coming days. “The fire has doubled in size in each day for the last three days,” an alert reportedly said. “If you live in or near an evacuation area, get set to leave. No possession is worth your life.”