Georgia Man Who Filmed Ahmaud Arbery’s Killing Used Car to ‘Detain’ Him: Warrant
The Georgia man who recorded the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery used his car to “confine and detain” the 25-year-old during the February incident, an arrest warrant alleges. William Bryan Jr., 50, was arrested and charged with felony murder and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment on Thursday in connection with Arbery’s Feb. 23 slaying while he was jogging on a residential street in Georgia. Bryan is currently being held in Glynn County Jail. According to a criminal arrest warrant, Bryan used his car on multiple occasions between 1 p.m. and 1:20 p.m. that day to “attempt to confine and detain Ahmaud Arbery without legal authority.”
Investigators believe Bryan’s actions helped cause the death of Arbery, who was confronted and killed by Gregory McMichael and his son Travis. The McMichaels are currently facing murder and aggravated assault charges. “We demand everybody who had anything to do with this lynch mob who executed our son be arrested and put under the jail. My son was lynched. And now that William Bryan has been arrested, they need to go and arrest the rest of them,” Marcus Arbery, the 25-year-old's father, said in a Friday statement. Kevin Gough, Bryan’s attorney, told reporters Friday that his client has “committed no crime and bears no criminal responsibility.” Asserting that Bryan was merely a witness to the crime, Gough added that his client has taken a polygraph exam that “exonerates him.”