Canadian Lawmaker Inadvertently Exposes Himself on Zoom for Second Time
‘DEEPLY EMBARRASSED’
Last month, after Canadian lawmaker Will Amos accidentally exposed himself during a virtual legislative session, he posted a sincere apology that signed off: “It was an honest mistake and it won’t happen again.” Well, it turns out that was a promise he could not keep. Amos has posted a second apology for once again exposing himself during a parliamentary Zoom call—this time after inadvertently urinating in front of his colleagues. Amos, who represents Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal Party, posted on Twitter that he had “urinated without realizing that I was on camera” during a Wednesday night virtual session. With similar wording to his previous apology, he wrote: “I am deeply embarrassed by my actions and the distress they may have caused anyone who witnessed them.” The lawmaker said he would now step aside from his government roles “so that [he] can seek assistance,” but provided no further details.