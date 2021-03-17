Will ‘Identity’ Commencement Parties Wreck America? Um, No.

Memory catapults me back to Cambridge, Massachusetts in June 1990, when a couple dozen Mexican-Americans who were about to graduate from Harvard College had the radical idea to organize their own graduation ceremony.

Actually, it wasn’t really a full-fledged ceremony. It was more like a really big reception to celebrate Latino graduates on the night before they were to march into Harvard Yard and take their rightful place alongside their classmates in front of Memorial Church. At this Latino reception, there would be speakers and music and food. Maybe even mariachis.

I don’t know for sure, because — although I was invited, and met the basic qualifications as a Mexican-American who was graduating that year from Harvard — I skipped the event. There’s a story there, and I’ll tell it. But first, I have to take a moment and thank the white men at Fox News for “white mansplaining” the dangers of elite universities hosting multicultural graduation ceremonies — not instead of the main graduation ceremonies, mind you, but in addition to them.