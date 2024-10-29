Will Ferrell Joins Billy Eichner to Troll Donald Trump

Billy Eichner is back with his Billy On The Street show in a one-off episode with Will Ferrell , where the two took to the streets of New York as “loud white men for Kamala”—matching t-shirts and all.

Eichner screamed in the faces of several New Yorkers as he asked them who they were voting for, when they’re voting, and if they’d “sleep with a Trump supporter.”

“We are out here today to represent a very important voting demographic, loud white men for Kamala Harris,” Eichner says in the video’s opening with Ferrell by his side. The two comedians then awkwardly hug several men who they asked to “join the call” by screaming their support for the VP into Eichner’s microphone.

Both Eichner and and Ferrell have been vocal about the election and their support of Harris. Last week, Eichner took to Instagram to express his views with a video on his thoughts. “It is time to f***ing panic—and not just panic but to do something about,” Trump, who he called a “rapist” and a “nepo baby.” He added, “The polls are not good.”

Ferrell, for his part, recently teamed up with a Harris campaign for an ad to get out the vote.

Eichner’s publicist told The Hollywood Reporter that he resurrected Billy on the Street this week to “do everything we possibly can to protect Americans from Donald Trump in these crucial final days of Early Voting and exactly one week before Election Day.”

Both Ferrell and Eichner were able to elicit plenty of enthusiasm from the voters featured in the video, most of whom had already voted or had a plan to vote. Ferrell, for his part, enjoyed several Elf references, though he struggled to get one fan to recall his little-known film Semi-Pro .

“No one’s seen Semi-Pro,” Eichner quipped as the New Yorker drew a blank.