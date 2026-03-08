‘Will & Grace’ Star Dies at 60
Former Will & Grace star Corey Parker has died at the age of 60 following a battle with metastatic cancer. As TMZ reports, the news was confirmed by Parker’s aunt, Emily Parker, who shared that he passed away on Thursday, March 5, in Memphis, Tennessee. Parker—the son of the late actress Rochelle “Rocky” Parker, who was married to former Grey’s Anatomy star Patrick Dempsey from 1987 to 1994—began acting in TV commercials as a child. He went on to study at the prestigious High School of Performing Arts in New York City. From there, he landed roles in films such as Friday the 13th: A New Beginning and Biloxi Blues, and TV series including Flying Blind, Broadway Bound, Thirtysomething, and Love Boat: The Next Wave. He also played the character of Josh, the boyfriend of Debra Messing’s Grace, in a five-episode stint on the iconic sitcom Will & Grace. He was also a highly respected acting and voice coach. Parker’s sister, Noelle, said her brother had “left this world weightless, at peace and surrounded with love” in a statement to social media. “And so we celebrate your incredible talent, your unparalleled passion and joy in the work and in your family, your huge gift for and devotion to teaching, your generosity, your love,” the statement shared by BGB Studio read. The actor leaves behind his wife of 30 years, Angela Denise Douglas.