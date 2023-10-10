CHEAT SHEET
Ex-Congressman Will Hurd Drops Presidential Bid, Endorses Nikki Haley
Former CIA officer and Texas congressman Will Hurd exited the presidential race on Monday after failing to gain traction. He will endorse former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley, whose poll numbers have recently increased but still greatly trails Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. “Americans deserve better than the rematch from hell between Donald Trump and Joe Biden,” Hurd wrote on X, the platform previously known as Twitter. He said he was motivated to run for president in part to highlight “the generation-defining challenges that are in front of us, including artificial intelligence, our new Cold War with China, and the complexity of the ongoing crisis at our southern border.”