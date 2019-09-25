Will Joseph Maguire Be the First Hero to Emerge from Trumpland?

It’s showdown time, and fate has decreed that Act One will be Joseph Maguire’s testimony Thursday before Adam Schiff’s House Intelligence Committee. It was of course scheduled last week before Nancy Pelosi announced her support for impeachment, but after we knew about the whistleblower and the bombshell IG report.

No, Act One wasn’t the release of this “transcript” Wednesday morning. Yes, It’s plenty damning—it has Donald Trump mentioning Joe Biden, but I guess because it’s just once and not eight times, and because there’s no explicit quid pro quo, the Trumpists will try to spin it as exculpatory. Ethically and morally, this release smells like Bill Barr’s pre-interpretation of the Mueller Report. Let’s not fall for that a second time.

But Maguire’s testimony—that will be real. Or, it might be. Most people in Maguire’s position here would be wanting to flee town. But in fact, he’s in a position to do something extremely unusual for Washington. He’s in a position to do the right thing. He’s in a position to live up to the oaths he’s sworn to the Constitution for 30-plus years as a Navy SEAL and a counter-terrorism expert and now the country’s director of national intelligence and tell the truth. He’s in a position to be a hero.