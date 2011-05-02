Will, Kate Plan Tropical Honeymoon

CHEAT SHEET
Now on to the Royal Honeymoon: The Daily Mail says Prince William and Catherine will honeymoon in mid-May on an “exclusive island in the Indian Ocean,” although the paper says it has opted to not publish the island’s name. The paper says the island is in almost “complete isolation,” with only a handful of luxury villas, each of which has its own butler. After the honeymoon, however, the couple could face an extended separation, as William will report to the Falkland Islands for 10 weeks of helicopter training.