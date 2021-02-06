Will Meghan Markle and Buckingham Palace Ever Call a Truce?

Communications professionals sometimes use the phrase “internal comms” to describe how companies talk to people within their organization, and “external comms” to describe how they talk to everyone else.

The extraordinary dispute that erupted between Meghan Markle and Buckingham Palace this week over the removal of Meghan’s first names from Archie’s birth certificate painfully exposed the complete breakdown of both in the royal family and their now-renegade, escaped former sub-brand, the Sussexes.

The debacle marked a new low in the already fractured relationship between the two camps.