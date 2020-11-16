Oregon Pol’s Thanksgiving: Big Dinner—With a Side of COVID?
‘WHO RAISED YOU?’
With COVID-19 surging, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is limiting social gatherings to six people from no more than two households and is asking cops to enforce the rules. But the incoming chair of the Clackamas Board of County Commissioners, Republican Tootie Smith, is thumbing her nose at it all—and bragging about her recklessness. “My family will celebrate Thanksgiving dinner with as many family and friends as I can find. Gov Brown is WRONG to order otherwise,” she posted on Facebook over the weekend. According to The Oregonian, reaction to the post was mixed. “I am a nurse,” one wrote. “Your ignorance in the face of a global pandemic is heartbreaking. You would put your family, friends, community, health care providers, and first responders in harm’s way?... Who raised you? Wolves?”