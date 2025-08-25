Will Smith Accused of Using Fake AI Audience for Tour Video

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Summer is officially drawing to a close, which means shorter days, cooler weather, and criminally overrated pumpkin spice everything are ahead of us. As we inch closer to the dreaded end of daylight saving time and the beginning of SAD season (or “cuffing season,” if you’re a glass-half-full person), the good news is that it’s the perfect time to cozy up with a new blanket. Lola Blankets are indisputably the best on the market—they’re designed from the softest faux fur fabric we’ve ever felt and are actually machine-washable. Right now, the brand is hosting its annual ‘Christmas in August’ sale to quell our end-of-summer blues.

Lola Blanket ‘Christmas in August’ Sale 50% Off Site-wide Shop At Lola Blanket

For a limited time, score a very generous 50 percent off everything site-wide and a $50 gift card with the code AUG50 at checkout. If you’re new to Lola Blankets, you cannot go wrong with the Original Lola, but we also love the XL size (it fits over a queen-size bed) and the weighted versions as well. Either way, it’s the brand’s biggest sale of the year, so if you’re looking for a luxury blanket for snuggle season, now’s the time to treat yourself.